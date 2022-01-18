Chael Sonnen lauds Jorge Masvidal for accepting potential career-ending fight with Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen has applauded Jorge Masvidal for living up to his BMF reputation by accepting a potential career-ending fight with Colby Covington.

Last Tuesday it was announced that the former roommates, Masvidal and Covington, would be having their long awaited grudge match on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The enticing welterweight matchup is expected to headline the UFC 272 pay-per-view fight card and according to Chael Sonnen there is a ton at stake for ‘Gamebred’.

“These guys have such a problem with one another that they’ll put everything one the line. Even if I lose, I’m going to punch you right in your mouth. Both of them have this mindset, right? Nothing could be better. But, in all fairness, I really have got to show respect to Masvidal, because this is a career-ending fight. It is that big of a deal. There will be that much attention and that much focus and that much hatred going into this battle. Jorge, who is the second biggest draw in combat (sports) right now, he’s coming off of two defeats.”

Jorge Masvidal is of course coming off of back-to-back losses to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. For Chael Sonnen, a third straight loss to hit nemesis in Covington could spell an end to Masvidal’s draw power.

“If he goes out there and he gets taken down and he gets mauled for 25 minutes, it is going to take a lot of luster off of the shine that is the second biggest draw (in the UFC), the BMF, Jorge Masvidal. It’s a big deal and Jorge signed up anyway. God damn, I respect that!”

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below at the 5:30 mark of the video.

Colby Covington will also enter UFC 272 with hopes of getting back into the win column. The always brash former interim welterweight title holder suffered his second career defeat to Kamaru Usman back in November.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that UFC 272 is a potential career-ending fight for Jorge Masvidal?