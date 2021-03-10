Jon Jones vows to become heavyweight champion, but not until the UFC “sees more value” in him

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is confident that he’ll eventually become the promotion’s heavyweight champion. That being said, the man widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time is in no rush— particularly when he feels undervalued by the UFC.

Jones got to talking about his legacy and future in the sport on Twitter on Wednesday.

While interacting with his fans, he vowed that he’ll ultimately become the UFC heavyweight champion, but emphasized that he’ll need a pay boost before he returns to the cage to chase the goal.

I’m finally at a point where I can see that as clear as day, I acknowledge that comfortably and confidently. As soon as I can get my pay reflecting that, buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride. The legacy continues https://t.co/yRLBviexLm — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2021

The current champion is 38, I’m only 33, Mark my words eventually I will have that belt around my waist. There’s no rush. I’ll just keep building my body, I’ll focus on doing all the right things outside of the octagon, and hopefully one day the company will see more value in me. https://t.co/zAZQV7fE5b — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2021

“I’m finally at a point where I can see that as clear as day,” Jones said when a fan asserted that he’s the best fighter of all time. “I acknowledge that comfortably and confidently. As soon as I can get my pay reflecting that, buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride. The legacy continues.

“The current champion is 38,” Jones continued in a follow-up Tweet. “I’m only 33. Mark my words: eventually I will have that belt around my waist. There’s no rush. I’ll just keep building my body, I’ll focus on doing all the right things outside of the Octagon, and hopefully one day the company will see more value in me.”

Jon Jones hasn’t fought since early 2020, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight strap with a narrow decision victory over Dominick Reyes. Later that year, he vacated the light heavyweight throne as he began to bulk up with the plans to make a permanent move up to heavyweight.

“The reason why I decided to vacate the light heavyweight belt and not hang onto it is that I knew my move to heavyweight was going to take a really long time,” Jones told Bleacher Report not long after he relinquished the light heavyweight title. “I didn’t want to be one of those athletes to slow down the division. I feel like I’ve held onto the light heavyweight championship for so long—I’ve ruined so many people’s dreams of being the light heavyweight champion—and now it’s time for someone else to have it.

“I thought it was the right thing to do for everyone else,” Jones added. “I could have done the selfish thing and held onto it and come up with a bunch of excuses and lied to the fans and said I was going to come back down to light heavyweight and made all these guys wait. I didn’t want to do that. I have no intentions of ever going back to light heavyweight.”

Do you think Jones will eventually become the UFC light heavyweight champion?