Dustin Poirier doesn’t believe he should be the underdog against Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier doesn’t agree with the betting odds.

In the main event of UFC 257, Poirier is set to rematch Conor McGregor in a highly-anticipated fight. The first time they met, McGregor scored a first-round KO, but that was in 2014, and at featherweight.

Entering this fight, many believe it is a lot different but McGregor is a -325 favorite with “The Diamond” being a +250 underdog. For Poirier, he says he is used to being the underdog but doesn’t believe he should be.

“Man, I have been the underdog in so many fights and I got my hand raised. I’ve been the underdog my whole life,” Poirier said to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN. “I’m comfortable in this position, and no I do not think I should be. I’ve been putting in the work. I’ve been beating the best guys in the world, I’ve been in these battles and getting my hand raised. I always find a way.”

Although Dustin Poirier has proven himself at lightweight, Conor McGregor is a fan-favorite and will always see a ton of betting action on him. However, the odds have no impact on the fight, and there is a real chance The Diamond can get his hand raised on Saturday night and exact his revenge.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He is also the former interim lightweight champion.

Do you think Dustin Poirier should be the underdog against Conor McGregor?