Dan Hooker explains how his new “ugly-ass record” will allow him to take risks other guys aren’t willing to take

Perennial UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker believes his new “ugly-ass record” will allow him to take risks other guys aren’t willing to take.

Hooker (20-10 MMA) suffered his second straight loss at January’s UFC 257 event, this after being knocked out by Michael Chandler in the very first round.

Prior to that devastating setback, ‘The Hangman’ was coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier in a “fight of the year” performance.

Now sporting what he deems to be an “ugly-ass record”, Dan Hooker believes he will be able to take more risks going forward.

“Now I got an ugly-ass record as it is, it’s not like I got to protect the damn thing,” Hooker explained to Ariel Helwani (via MMAMania). “It’s a powerful thing knowing you can pick yourself back up. That is what allows me to take risks other guys aren’t willing to take.”

Since joining the UFC ranks in 2014, Dan Hooker has amassed an overall record of 10-6 inside of the Octagon. During his run with the promotion, ‘The Hangman’ has scored victories over Hatsu Hioki, Ross Pearson, Jim Miller, Gilbert Burns, James Vick, Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder respectively.

Hooker recently returned home to Auckland, New Zealand but still has to wait a few more days before he can finally see his family.

There is not shortage of options for Dan Hooker’s next Octagon appearance. One opponent that would make sense is former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ is also currently in the midst of a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

Who would you like to see the UFC match Dan Hooker up with next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!