Jon Jones scolds the UFC for adding “salt to the wound” following failed Francis Ngannou negotiations

Jon Jones has slammed the UFC for shutting down the possibility of a “super fight” against Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou’s 20-second knockout of Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 caught the attention of the light heavyweight champion. “Bones” has since expressed his interest in a blockbuster bout against the heavyweight “Predator”.

Although this potential fight would undoubtedly be a fan favorite, Ngannou said to BJPENN.com he wasn’t sure the fight would happen. Since then, UFC president has clarified that the fight won’t happen any time soon.

During an interview with ESPN, White claimed the fighters were asking for too much money and the organization has other plans.

“For the amount of money [Jon Jones is] asking for, it’s not gonna happen,” White said. “You couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time.”

Jones completely denied asking White for an increase in pay and accused the boss of lying.

“It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer.”

Jones then continued on a Twitter rant, accusing the organization of being unfair, not telling the truth and rubbing salt in his wounds.

I’m not going to give up hope the way I’m taking this whole thing is @Ufc don’t want to budget the Jon Jones heavyweight move up right now. They should’ve just said that, lying on me and saying I asked for too much it’s just unfair. That was unnecessary. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

You already let me down a bit by shutting down this Francis Mega fight, don’t add salt to the wound by telling the fans something that’s not the truth. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

“I’m not going to give up hope the way I’m taking this whole thing is @Ufc don’t want to budget the Jon Jones heavyweight move up right now,” Jones wrote. “They should’ve just said that, lying on me and saying I asked for too much it’s just unfair. That was unnecessary.

“You already let me down a bit by shutting down this Francis Mega fight, don’t add salt to the wound by telling the fans something that’s not the truth,” Jones added.

Jones compared the debacle to UFC 151 where he was scheduled to fight Dan Henderson. His scheduled opponent tore his TCL and was forced to withdraw. Dana White asked Lyoto Machida to step in but Machida declined due to the short turnaround time. White then contacted Chael Sonnen. Sonnen accepted the offer but Jones declined and the event was cancelled on just nine days notice.

“UFC 151 will be remembered as the event Jon Jones and Greg Jackson murdered,” UFC President Dana White told reporters at the time.

Jones is clearly dissatisfied with the way the UFC president handles fight matchups, but he insists he has no beef with the company or White.

if you’re wondering I’m not fighting with Ufc. I’m not mad at Dana or beefing. Just surprised he went that route. I said my piece, I’m over it — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

No not really, shit reminds me of Ufc 151 all over again. https://t.co/02DHm77YcF — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

“If you’re wondering I’m not fighting with Ufc,” Jones wrote. ‘I’m not mad at Dana or beefing. Just surprised he went that route. I said my piece, I’m over it.”

A fan then asked the champ if he’s really “over” the situation.

“No not really, shit reminds me of Ufc 151 all over again,” he responded.

What do you think of the way Dana White has handled the possible Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou matchup?