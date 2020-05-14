Conor McGregor reacts following Wednesday’s UFC Jacksonville event

Conor McGregor weighed-in on the action-packed UFC Jacksonville event on Wednesday, May 13 by tooting his own horn.

The UFC is back in business, as seen at yesterday’s UFC Fight Night event in Jacksonville, Florida. The card featured a number of compelling fights including a light heavyweight contender bout between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira in the main event.

Smith was coming off a huge submission victory against Alexander Gustafsson in June 2019. He was scheduled to fight Teixeira at UFC Nebraska in April, but the card was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Fortunately, the UFC rescheduled the clash for the main event of UFC Jacksonville.

“Lionheart” entered the bout as a favorite among most fans, but Teixeira stole the show and delivered punishment on his opponent. Following a tough opening round, the Brazilian was able to build momentum towards the end of the second round and lead the way in both grappling and standup. The onslaught got so bad that after round four, Lionheart could be heard telling his corner that he had lost some teeth.

The battle at UFC Jacksonville had Conor McGregor reflecting on his own Octagon accomplishments. He took the Fight Night as an opportunity to remind fans he is the first fighter to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously, and has only shed blood once in the Octagon.

“Another unknown fact – I’ve only ever my bled my own blood once inside that Octagon. @ufc #GreatFightsAgainTonight – Double Champ King of it All.”

“The Notorious” shed blood for the first and only time when he captured the interim featherweight title from Chad Mendes in 2015.

A fan was quick to suggest that the Irish star bled in his two wars with Nate Diaz, but McGregor assured all the blood in the Octagon in those fights belonged to Diaz.

Nope. It was all Nates blood on me. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2020

“Nope. It was all Nates blood on me.”

“No sir. All splash from the lacerations made to Nate’s face. Zoom out this image and you will know then what I mean lol.

What a game!

–

Double Champ King of it All.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/14/2020.