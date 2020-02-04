Colby Covington wants to fight 50 Cent in a celebrity boxing match

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has challenged hip-hop artist 50 Cent to a celebrity boxing match with the proceeds going to charity.

After Covington lost to Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245, 50 Cent took to his Instagram to trash Covington for the loss, labeling him a racist in the process due to Covington’s affiliation with United States President Donald Trump.

Now Covington has responded to 50 Cent. In an interview on Monday with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Covington tore into hip-hop legend. Covington even suggested that he and 50 Cent step into the boxing ring for a celebrity boxing match, with the money going to the U.S. troops.

“The only person’s that gotten their jaw wired shut is 50 Cent,” Covington said in reference to the social media posts that the rapper made about him after the Usman fight.

“I want to propose here on Ariel Helwani’s show today, I want to do a celebrity boxing match. I’m going to tie one hand behind my back and I’m going to fight 50 Cent. I’m going to put $1 million of my dollars and I’m going to fight 50 Cent in a celebrity boxing match. And I’m going to donate all my money to the troops because I love the troops so much. They protect our freedoms. They put it on the line for America. I want to fight 50 Cent.”

It remains to be seen if 50 Cent would take Covington up on his offer. Although Covington’s strong suit is his grappling and not his boxing skills, he’s still a professional mixed martial artist while 50 Cent in not an athlete whatsoever. Then again, there’s no doubt if this matchup did in fact take place it would be a huge pay-per-view blockbuster for whatever promotion that puts it on considering the big names involved.

Would you watch Colby Covington box 50 Cent for charity?