Jon Jones reveals he previously turned down a $80,000 per month deal with Hennessey’s sister company

Former UFC champion Jon Jones revealed that he previously turned down a $80,000 per month deal with Hennessey’s sister company.

Jones (26-1 MMA), has not competed since February of 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision to successfully defend the UFC light heavyweight title. Later that same year, ‘Bones’ announced that he would be vacating his 205lbs title in order to make a run at heavyweight gold.

Although Jon Jones has yet to book an opponent for his highly anticipated heavyweight debut, he’s managed to keep himself in the headlines with a recent arrest. That was following by a subsequent fallout with former coach Mike Winklejohn (see that here).

Most recently, the pound-for-pound great took part in a Q&A session on Twitter where he responded to a fight fan suggesting that he ‘robbed himself’ and would have ‘been as rich as Conor McGregor‘ if he didn’t keep messing up.

“He robbed himself, he’d be as rich as Conor if he didn’t keep on messing up.” – The fight fan wrote.

Hennessey has a sister company, liquor company. They offered me $80,000 a month Some years ago to represent their brand. I turned it down. We are all on different journeys my guy. https://t.co/UbdM2433KW — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 4, 2021

“Hennessey has a sister company, liquor company. They offered me $80,000 a month some years ago to represent their brand. I turned it down. We are all on different journeys my guy.” – Jones replied.

Now almost two years removed from his last fight, Jon Jones has made it clear that he plans to solidify himself as the greatest fight of all time starting in 2022.

If he plans to do so, ‘Bones’ will likely need to earn a victory over Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou, who are set to throw down at UFC 270 in January.

What do you think of the news that Jon Jones turned down a $80,000 per month offer from Hennessey liquor’s sister company? Share your thoughts in the comment section.