Jon Jones reacts to Stipe Miocic defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 241

Jon Jones was one of the thousands watching tonight’s UFC 241 main event title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

The fight served as a rematch, as ‘DC’ has previously defeated Miocic last year to claim the promotions coveted heavyweight belt.

Tonight’s fight proved to be very different from the pairs first encounter. After a strong two opening rounds from Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic started to turn the momentum in his favor late in round three. Then in round four, Miocic would begin to find a home for a nasty left body hook which would ultimately spell an end to Cormier’s night. Stipe connected with the punch multiple times before putting ‘DC’ down for good with a right hand. After some follow up strikes the referee had no choice but to step in and call a stop to the action.

The UFC’s reigning light heavyweight kingpin, Jones, took to Twitter shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event headliner with the following statement.

Stipe is hands down the greatest heavyweight of all time. I have nothing else to say — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2019

But Jon Jones did have more to say…

Now can we stop playing games with these pound for pound rankings already — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2019

I guess losses don’t matter when you’re getting paid so much on the front end. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2019

With the win, Stipe Miocic is now 1-1 against Daniel Cormier in his career.

The two had previosuly competed at UFC 226 in July of 2018, with ‘DC’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

Jon Jones (25-1 MMA) was clearly impressed by Miocic’s stoppage victory, which could perhaps set up a potential super fight down the road.

‘Bones’ was last seen in action at July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas, where he scored a split-decision victory over Thiago Santos to retain his light heavyweight strap.

Jones and Cormier have a well documented bitter rivalry.

Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier via unanimous decision in their first encounter in the main event of UFC 182.

The pair would meet again at UFC 214 in July of 2017, with ‘Bones’ once again proving victorious, this time by way of third round knockout.

However, that second fight was later overturned to a no-contest, this after Jon Jones tested postivie for the banned substance Turinabol.

After serving a lengthy suspension, Jones would return to the Octagon at UFC 232 where he defeated Alexander Gustafsson via third round knockout to reclaim the promotions then-vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

According to UFC President Dana White, if a trilogy bout is to happend between Cormier and Jones, it will once again be contested at 205-pounds.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 17, 2019