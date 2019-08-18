Pros react to Stipe Miocic defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 241

Daniel Cormier put his heavyweight title on the line against former division champion Stipe Miocic in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 241 event.

Cormier and Miocic had originally met at UFC 226 in July of 2018, with ‘DC’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout, thus claiming the promotions coveted heavyweight championship.

Most recently, Daniel Cormier (22-1 MMA) had gone on to defend his heavyweight title on one occasion, defeating Derrick Lewis by way of submission at UFC 230.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic (18-3 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering his aforementioned KO loss to Cormier.

Prior to his title loss to ‘DC‘, Miocic had reeled off six straight victories which included a record-setting three title defenses.

Tonight’s UFC 241 headliner delivered as Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic proceeded to go to war, much to the joy of the fans in attendance.

‘DC’ appeared to be getting the better of Miocic through the first two rounds, but things started to even out in round three. Then, in round four, Miocic began to find a home for a nasty left body hook which would ultimately prove to be Cormier’s undoing.

Stipe’s left hook opened up a hole for his right hand which he used to rock Daniel Cormier. From there, Stipe Miocic would finish the fight with ground and pound strikes.

Official UFC 241 Result: Stipe Miocic def. Daniel Cormier via TKO at 4:14 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to Stipe Miocic defeating Daniel Cormier via knockout at tonight’s UFC 241 event below:

I tell u what though. Fukin respect to both guys. What a fukin fight!!!!! What a fight !!! #UFC241 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 18, 2019

Waouh! That was a very impressive fight for both. Proud of my division and congrats to the new Champ for the performance. Let's run it back!!! #Miocic #UFC241 #AndNew — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 18, 2019

Wow — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) August 18, 2019

I want to see the trilogy! Awesome fight by both guys! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 18, 2019

the best heavyweight fights I have ever seen 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 !! @dc_mma and @stipemiocic You are both Hero’s — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) August 18, 2019

TRILOGY fight coming in HOT 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/zaxqaLvxiq — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) August 18, 2019

Liver shot FTW! #UFC241! Damn! What a heavyweight fight!! — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) August 18, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 17, 2019