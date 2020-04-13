Daniel Cormier describes “crazy” precautions UFC had in place for UFC 249 commentators

Daniel Cormier was willing to put on the commentary head-set and call the recently canceled UFC 249 card — provided the UFC could guarantee a safe work environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the sounds of it, Cormier was satisfied with the measures the UFC had in place to keep staff — specifically commentators — out of harm’s way during this health crisis.

Cormier discussed the precautions the promotion had in place during a recent interview with ESPN.

DC describes what it would have been like to call the UFC 249 fights.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/vfhZdQy6oF — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) April 13, 2020

“One of the biggest worries for me was, no one can go with you — like nobody,” Cormier began. “They said ‘DC, you’ve got to come along. You’re going to check into the hotel, they’re going to screen you, and make sure you’re ok. Then you’re going to go into the arena, call the fights, then you’re going to leave.’ I mean, in terms of what they were going to try to do to protect us, it was crazy. [Joe] Rogan, myself, and [Jon] Anik — the Octagon has eight sides — we would each be on a different side of the Octagon [rather than side-by-side] just to make sure we were social distancing away from each other.

“By the time I was done with this conversation [with the UFC], I felt like I was almost safer at the event than I am anywhere else because it’s only people that are ok, we’re all away from each other, you go and get paid, and you’re there for a day. I could have drove up Saturday morning, called the fights, drove home Saturday night. It was perfect for me.”

In the end, Daniel Cormier didn’t need to make the drive to UFC 249, as UFC President Dana White pulled the plug on the card last Thursday. That being said, White has been insistent that the UFC will get back to business soon, so Cormier may yet need to brave the coronavirus pandemic to call the fights.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/13/2020.