Jon Jones opens as underdog for first time since UFC debut in proposed fight with Francis Ngannou

UFC superstar Jon Jones has opened as a betting underdog for the first time since his UFC debut for a proposed fight with Francis Ngannou.

Jones was dominant as the UFC light heavyweight champion for the past decade and was the betting favorite in all of his fights. For this potential heavyweight debut fight against Ngannou, however, Jones has opened up as an underdog. It’s the first time that “Bones” has opened up as a dog since he defeated Andre Gusmao in his UFC debut back at UFC 87. Right now, Jones is a +175 underdog in the potential Ngannou fight (h/t Aaron Bronsteter).

Pretty dramatic line movement for Ngannou vs. Jones following UFC 260. Jones is currently a +175 underdog, the biggest underdog number he has had. The closest was his debut against Andre Gusmao at UFC 87 on August 9, 2008 (mean odds: +169) pic.twitter.com/HgnBu4t9qu — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 28, 2021

Pretty dramatic line movement for Ngannou vs. Jones following UFC 260. Jones is currently a +175 underdog, the biggest underdog number he has had. The closest was his debut against Andre Gusmao at UFC 87 on August 9, 2008 (mean odds: +169)

The odds will continue to shift for this fight, and it seems likely that there will be bettors who take a shot on Jones as a +175 betting underdog. After all, even though Jones is smaller than Ngannou, he’s still arguably the most talented MMA fighter of all time. Though Ngannou would have advantages in size, strength, and pure punching power, Jones would still have the speed advantage, the longer reach, and he’s the more experienced fighter.

Then again, it’s hard to bet against Ngannou right now against anyone given how dominant he looked against Miocic in the rematch. Ngannou is on a five-fight win streak at the moment with all of those wins coming by way of brutal knockout. Not only did he show off his monster punching power against Miocic, but he also showed tremendous improvements in his wrestling, and his cardio held up, too, making a Jones fight even more intriguing.

Who would your money be on in a potential fight, Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou?