Jon Jones on Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz booking: “Truly don’t care, nothing is bigger for me than heavyweight gold”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he doesn’t care Israel Adesanya is fighting Jan Blachowicz for his old belt next.

Jones vacated the 205lbs belt back in the summer with the intention of moving up a weight class to heavyweight. So far, he hasn’t made the move up in weight official as his next fight hasn’t been announced yet. While Jones remains on the sidelines, one of his biggest rivals in the game in Israel Adesanya is poised to move up to 205lbs to take on the new champion Jan Blachowicz in 2021. But Jones doesn’t care what either of them does.

Taking to his social media on Monday, Jones was asked by a fan how he sees the fight between Adesanya and Blachowicz going. Check out how Jones answered on his Twitter.

Truly don’t care man, nothing is bigger for me than heavyweight gold. https://t.co/fRNFTF7t3E — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Many fans don’t believe Jones saying he doesn’t care about Adesanya and Blachowicz considering he has been trolling them on social media for a while now, especially Adesanya. But when you stop and think about it, remember that Jones gave up his belt voluntarily. Some said that Jones ran from Dominick Reyes, but it’s hard to really agree with that if he makes the move up to fights the big boys of the sport at heavyweight.

Of course, if Jones doesn’t end up moving up a division, then it was all for naught. But at this point, “Bones” seems committed to a move to the UFC heavyweight division. It’s the move that he needs to make in order to cement his legacy as the GOAT of the sport according to Randy Couture, and it seems like heavyweight is all of Jones’ focus now.

