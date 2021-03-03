Jon Jones offers to end rivalry with Daniel Cormier: “What do you say DC, friends?”

UFC superstar Jon Jones offered to end his rivalry with Daniel Cormier, sending DC the following message: “What do you say DC, friends?”

Jones and Cormier had one of the most bitter and heated rivalries in UFC history. The two were on a collision course for the UFC light heavyweight title and met in a highly-anticipated main event at UFC 182 in 2015. Jones won a unanimous decision that night but would soon deal with several legal issues and find himself stripped of the title. In 2017, Jones and Cormier met in a rematch, and Jones knocked DC out with a head kick. But the result of the bout was overturned to a No Contest after Jones tested positive for PEDs.

It’s now 2021 and Jones is moving up to heavyweight while Cormier is retired. But the two continue to trade barbs, with both men taking shots at each other this week. Cormier was critical of Jones’ power up at heavyweight, while Jones goaded DC with the meme of him crying after getting head kicked. But appears that Jones is getting tired of all the back-and-forth. Taking to his social media on Tuesday, Jones offered to end the “BS” with his rival.

What do you say DC, friends? Are you done with the bullshit? ☺️ https://t.co/WzCun0IwbF — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 3, 2021

It’s ironic that Jones has offered to extend this olive branch to DC on the same day where former middleweight rivals Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold made up themselves with a hug. Of course, Jones could be joking and just trolling DC, waiting for him to respond only to take another shot at him, but based on the replies to the tweet from the public, it appears that a number of fans are also hoping that both men can make up for good.

