Conor McGregor assures fans he’s going to “cheque the leg kick” next time out

UFC superstar Conor McGregor assured his fans that he’s going to “cheque the leg kick” the next time he steps into the Octagon.

McGregor was stopped by rival Dustin Poirier in the pair’s rematch at UFC 257 in January. Part of Poirier’s gameplan was to land devastating calf kicks that greatly inhibited McGregor’s ability to move around the Octagon. The result was McGregor being unable to get away from Poirier’s big power shots, and paying for it with a second-round TKO defeat. The lack of urgency by the Irishman to check the low kicks by Poirier directly contributed to the loss, and now “Notorious” is letting fans know he won’t make that same mistake again.

Taking to his social media on Tuesday, McGregor told fans that he’s going to check the low kick, though the UFC’s highest-paid fighter used the word “cheque” instead of check. Perhaps this could be a hint that the trilogy fight with Poirier is just around the corner.

Guys I’m gonna cheque the leg kick — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 3, 2021

The trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier does seem likely given how big of a fight it is. Both fighters want the third match against each other after splitting their first two bouts, especially given that it’s likely to sell well over a million pay-per-views. If McGregor is going to beat Poirier this time around, he is obviously going to have to make adjustments to his game. One of those adjustments will be to check the calf kicks of Poirier. If McGregor refuses to do so again, he will likely encounter the same problems that he did back at UFC 257. But if he is able to check them, it could be a totally different fight this time around.

