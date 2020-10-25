Daniel Cormier defends praise of Khabib Nurmagomedov following fan backlash

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier was obviously ecstatic to see his good friend and training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov emerge victorious at UFC 254.

The recently retired former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier, was in the commentary booth for today’s highly anticipated Khabib vs. Gaethje main event.

Many fans wondered if ‘DC’ would be able to keep his clear favoritism towards Khabib in check for the UFC 254 main event. While Cormier appeared to remain professional despite ‘The Eagle’ emerging victorious in sensation fashion, some fans were still not happy with his analysis.

Hours after Khabib Nurmagomedov put Justin Gaethje to sleep in the main event of UFC 254, and while during the midst of a Jon Jones GOAT rant, a fight fan took aim at Daniel Cormier for being blatantly unfair to ‘Bones’.

“I Love Daniel Cormier and his commentating, but he loves Khabib Nurmagomedov and hates Jon Jones. All he could say all PPV today was how Khabib was the perfect fighter. He would never say anything close to that about Jones.” – Wrote the fan on Twitter.

Cormier and Jones obviously have a storied history having met twice in the past at light heavyweight. In both of those occasions it was ‘Bones’ who emerged victorious much to the dismay of ‘DC’.

Scott’s remarks clearly caught the attention of Cormier who promptly defended his analysis with the following explanation, one which is sure to infuriate Jon Jones.

“This isn’t true, when Jones fought OSP I showered him with praise. I actually always say what a great fighter he is. Every major sport eliminates athletes from the GOAT conversation with bad test. Why is the UFC different. I believe Khabib is the best. IMO, you don’t have 2 agree.” – Cormier replied.

‘DC’ then fended off comments from another fight fan, this while admitting that Jon Jones should be undefeated if it were not for a costly mistake against Matt Hamill.

“I agree completely , he should not have been given a loss. But the point I am making is that in that moment he’s finishing the fight, dominating even to throw a strike that could be viewed as illegal is a mistake. minor, but a mistake. That’s what I mean. Khabib made 0 mistakes.”

Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA) retired from mixed martial arts this past August following his second consecutive setback to reigning heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic.

What did you think of Cormier’s commentary and analysis during today’s UFC 254 event?