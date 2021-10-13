Conor McGregor insults Dagestan with suggestions of inbreeding, sparks heated feud with Ali Abdelaziz: “When you die, I celebrate”

Conor McGregor insulted Dagestan with suggestions of inbreeding, sparking a heated feud with Ali Abdelaziz: “When you die, I celebrate.”

McGregor and Abdelaziz have gotten into it on social media and in interviews before, so clearly there is no love lost between these two. McGregor, of course, was longtime rivals with Abdelaziz’s client Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even though “The Eagle” is retired from MMA these days, McGregor continues to take shots at him whenever he can. On Wednesday, McGregor fired a shot at Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz replied back. That led to a bit of a flaming war between McGregor and Abdelaziz, as you can see below.

Bastrykin! Where is Khabib’s “shit in his pants medal” ? He need this for shit his pants 10 rows back. 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/8WRFsr1Js6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 13, 2021

You’re drinking again boy he take your soul but never give it back Punk bitch https://t.co/PoeFxBfIGG — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 13, 2021

Here we go again insulting people nation and religion this is not funny my dream to see you in person https://t.co/QQYqKjf54Q — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 13, 2021

I hate you bro. When you die I celebrate — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 13, 2021

It will be interesting to see if McGregor chooses to delete his comments later on, as he often does play tweet-and-delete on Twitter. Either way, both McGregor and Abdelaziz obviously do not see eye-to-eye with each other, and we that on full display today here with these comments. That being said, not only did McGregor attack Abdelaziz personally, but he also attacked a whole nation of people, which obviously won’t make him very popular with MMA fans in Dagestan. Then again, this is the kind of trash-talking that we have come to expect from McGregor in recent years. He has never been one to shy away from speaking his mouth and that was the case once again in this conversation.

