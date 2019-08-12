Jon Jones guarantees there will be no third fight with Daniel Cormier

If you are looking forward to a trilogy fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, the UFC light heavyweight champion seems to have crushed those hopes.

As Cormier prepares to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC 241 event, a lot has been made about the future of “DC” and questioning whether or not the rematch in Anaheim will be the last time he graces the Octagon. Of course, when it comes to Jones, Cormier can’t help but get a little excited — although recently, the heavyweight champion stated that a third fight with his rival would be up to him to make it a reality.

Jones can understand why fans and media members are putting the trilogy narrative out for the world to see. Unfortunately, “Bones” doesn’t seem interested in a move to the heavyweight division — which is the only weight class Jones would want the fight to take place in. Although Cormier has stated that he, himself, would want the third fight at 205-pounds, Jones just doesn’t see a world where that happens.

I’ve been the light heavyweight champion for almost my entire MMA career, never have I moved up to challenge a heavyweight champion. I’m simply not interested in it right now, never seriously have been. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

I feel like the move is inevitable but as of right now, Im dominating fights and making weight just fine. Daniels and I not reverie, but beef started at the light heavyweight division and that’s where it should end.(even though I could’ve sworn I ended this once or twice already) — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

Despite what he says to the media, I will guarantee you guys there will be no third fight. No way will he lose that weight again, no way will he be willing to reface those nightmares that comes when facing the beast. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

Cormier said in a recent interview that, while he is taking things one fight at a time, he would only plan to continue his fighting career if huge fights and opportunities come along. In the current landscape of the UFC, Jones may be the only one to check those boxes. Cormier says it would be on his terms, Jones has put his terms on the table: light heavyweight or nothing.

Would you still be excited for a Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy fight at light heavyweight?