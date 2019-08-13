Nate Diaz says that ‘spoiled’ Conor McGregor got handed everything in UFC

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest sports stars in the world, yet rival Nate Diaz says he was handed everything in the UFC.

After fighting Diaz twice, McGregor then got a lightweight title shot and became the first-ever champ-champ. If that wasn’t enough, the Irishman then got a boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather and then returned to another title fight. Diaz, on the other hand, says he was offered lower-ranked opponents, thus showing that the Irishman is handed everything.

“What am I reaching for now? That’s what I’m saying. I hit the top and then they’re asking me to do this downgraded s**t,” Diaz said to ESPN. “I’m like, okay I see what’s happening here, downgrading me. Degrading my whole—No one’s seeing that and they’re making it look like I’m complaining. I never called. I never called you guys. You guys called me. ‘Hey, what’s up? We know we’re f*****g rude f***s and we weeded you away and we made you disappear with the Mayweather-McGregor… And Eddie Alvarez, that was a good matchup, that was an easy win for him. He just was put in all the right places. I’m not even f*****g hating on that, that’s cool as hell. It’s cool he’s doing what he did and whatever. But you’re a spoiled little b***h though because they handed you all that. You didn’t do s**t.”

Nate Diaz continued:

“If you came from where I came from, from the beginning, you wouldn’t have even made it into the fight. The first one. I’m like, throw me some f*****g love out here from time to time. It’s not only love, but it’s just like, ooh look, title fight with Eddie. Eddie’s easy. I beat (McGregor) in between when he knocked out (Jose) Aldo, I f****d him up, beat him again but lost, then he fights for a title. Then he fights Mayweather. And then they’re like, ‘F*****g, this guy’s turning down fights.’ Is that not a kick in the ass? Hold up. I don’t need to be a part of none of that. But can I get a compliment?”

Currently, Nate Diaz is scheduled to return to the Octagon this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 241 when he takes on Anthony Pettis.

