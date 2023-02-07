Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “

Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique.

It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas.

Jones revealed he had spent his three years away from the cage wisely, ensuring he took the correct measures to make a successful move to heavyweight and gain a significant amount of muscle mass.

The 35-year-old is set to make his highly anticipated return against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas. Having spent a long time perfecting his new physique, ‘Bones’, is ready to reveal what’s kept him out for so long.

Jon Jones talks heavyweight transition ahead of UFC 285

“One of the hardest things was not being able to lose my shape while still trying to pack on 40 pounds,” Jones said during a Twitter Spaces with Kanpai Pandas. “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised that I still look a lot like I used to — [although] my shoulders are a lot more broader, I freaking gained a whole bunch of ass, unfortunately — but just trying to keep that shape and doing it the right way.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

The fight with Gane came as a surprise to some, considering rumours were circulating that Jones would challenge Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight championship. However, an unexpected announcement revealing Ngannou would part ways with the UFC and vacant the heavyweight strap meant a door opened for France’s Gane.

Jones already has his sights set on UFC heavyweight great Stipe Miocic if successful on March 4 and intends to remain active unless injuries prevent him from doing so.

“I’ve got my sights on Stipe Miocic,” Jones said. “I think it just means the most. There’s a lot of guys out there, but for me, personally, for my legacy, to defeat the greatest heavyweight of all-time, it just means the most to me. As far as how soon, hopefully I get out of this fight with no serious injuries, but I’d let to get [back] out there as soon as possible. My goal is anywhere from two to three fights depending on how it looks.”

