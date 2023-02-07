Jorge Masvidal slams Jake Paul for his constant attacks on UFC President Dana White: “What the f**k have you done in this sport, but feed yourself?”

Jorge Masvidal is slamming Jake Paul for his constant attacks on UFC President Dana White.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’, Jorge was discussing his upcoming ‘Gambred Boxing 4’, which will feature Anthony Pettis vs Roy Jones Jr. in the main event. Masvidal also made his thoughts known, as only Jorge can, about Jake Paul and his dissing of Dana White:

“I put my money where my mouth is. This motherf**ker Jake Paul be talking about he pays fighters. Shut the f**k up. When everybody sees what the f**k the card bill is, the whole card from top to bottom, I f**king pay fighters. Me and my promotion pay fighters. My brothers and sisters so they can go earn a paycheck, kick a** and do what the f**k they do. All this other s**t is bulls**t and talk.”

Continuing, ‘Gamebred’ spoke highly of the UFC President (h/t Sportskeeda):

“He’s always f**king taking care of us and this doesn’t happen without Dana White and the UFC giving the permission so these guys can fight. When I hear somebody like Jake Paul talking s**t about my business partners, I’m like f**k this idiot, what the f**k have you done in this sport, but feed yourself? Shut the f**k up and now watch how the big boys do it.”

‘Gamebred Boxing 4‘ takes place on Saturday, April 1st, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and airs live on pay-per-view.

Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) is also preparing for his fight with Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA) at UFC 287 which takes place one week later, on Saturday, April 8th at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

The last time Masvidal fought was back in March of 2022 when he suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272. The 38 year old will be looking to get back into the win column after 3 concurrent losses in the Octagon.

Gilbert Burns, 36, is hot off a victory over Neil Magny (27-10 MMA) this past January at UFC 283.

Do you agree with Masvidal that Jake Paul should ‘shut the f**k up’?

