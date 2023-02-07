John McCarthy warns Michael Chandler against throwing caution to the wind in UFC fight with Conor McGregor: “It is the dumbest idea ever”

John McCarthy is warning Michael Chandler against throwing caution to the wind in his UFC fight with Conor McGregor.

UFC President, Dana White, announced this past Saturday that McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) will be rival coaches and opponents on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter 31 (TUF).

TUF 31 will debut on Tuesday May 30th and will run until August 15th on ESPN and ESPN+.

McGregor, 34, has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) via TKO. It was to be the Irishman’s second loss in a row to ‘The Diamond’ as they fought in January of the same year at UFC 257.

Chandler, 36, also most recently lost to Dustin Poirier in November of last year at UFC 281. ‘Iron’ has only 1 win in his last 4 fights in the Octagon.

Former MMA referee and current commentator, John McCarthy, spoke about the upcoming McGregor-Chandler matchup on his ‘Weighing In’ podcast with Josh Thomson, and had some advice for ‘Iron’:

“Michael has that – for whatever reason – in his mind, it’s more important to be exciting than it is to win. And in this fight right here (with McGregor), it is the dumbest idea ever.”

McCarthy, 60, continued (h/t Sportskeeda):

“He (Chandler) is an explosive fighter, but he lunges in. He takes these big movements, and his feet move to get him inside and then to try to get him outside. He doesn’t stay inside. He wants to come in, do damage, and bounce out. That’s not a good idea in fighting Conor.”

The date and location for the much-anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler battle in the Octagon has yet to be confirmed.

Do you agree with McCarthy that Chandler will have to change his game if he wants to beat McGregor?

