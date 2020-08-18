Jon Jones confident he’d beat Dominick Reyes more decisively in rematch

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he’ll defeat Dominick Reyes in more decisive fashion if they ever meet in a rematch.

Jones, who vacated the UFC light heavyweight title on Monday, fought Reyes in February, earning a competitive and controversial decision victory. While he’s now focused on a move up to the heavyweight division, he believes that if he ever fights Reyes again, he’d author a much more convincing win.

Jones was asked about a rematch with Reyes by a fan on Twitter.

He responded by taking a trip down memory lane, reminding that he won a similarly controversial decision in his first fight with Alexander Gustafsson, but finished his Swedish rival when they met in a rematch years later.

Reminds me of when I fought Gus, Did great against me became really famous and then time was able to prove he was just like the rest. https://t.co/sj6sEA43TC — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2020

“Reminds me of when I fought Gus,” Jones wrote. “Did great against me, became really famous and then [in] time was able to prove he was just like the rest.”

Jones also pointed to his two fights with Daniel Cormier as evidence of how well he performs in rematches. In his first fight with Cormier, Jones won by decision. In his second, he knocked Cormier out—though that result was ultimately overturned when he failed a drug test.

Let’s not forget the second DC fight and he’s arguably one of the best ever. https://t.co/pxYWWcwWJi — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2020

“Let’s not forget the second DC fight and he’s arguably one of the best ever,” Jones wrote.

At present, it’s not clear who Jon Jones will fight in his heavyweight debut, although an immediate title shot against the division’s champion Stipe Miocic or a No. 1 contender fight with Francis Ngannou seem like the most likely options. Whatever the case, he’s already committing to packing on some muscle for his move to this heavier category.

I’m going to need a good nutritionist and a supplement sponsor 🤷🏾‍♂️Just throwing that out there — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2020

Who do you think would come out in a rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes?