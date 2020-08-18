Paige VanZant responds to haters who say BKFC fights will damage her good looks

Paige VanZant has responded to the haters suggesting her bare-knuckle fights in the BKFC ring will damage her good looks.

VanZant, who recently left the UFC and signed with BKFC, fired back at her naysayers in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

“I understand people think I’m cute but I’m a fighter and an athlete first and foremost,” VanZant said. “A cut on your face always heals. I’ve been cut open before and people still think I’m pretty, and it hasn’t hurt my career yet. I feel like at this point, I’ll be paid well enough I can have plastic surgery. I have a plastic surgeon on speed dial and I can send him a text and say hey, you’ve got to fix me up.”

In the same interview with MMA Fighting, VanZant opened up on the appeal of her deal with BKFC, which reportedly has a multi-million-dollar price tag.

“It was the opportunity I was excited about,” VanZant said. “I’ve been a fan of their sport and it’s something that I’m really going to be able to show off my striking. If you look at my MMA career, my biggest downfall has been my jiu-jitsu and my striking has been my passion. I’m so excited to show that off.

“I feel like for a long time I wanted a promotion to know yes, I’m a fighter first and foremost and my end goal is to be successful in fighting but at the same time there’s so many other things that I am talented at and have a lot more to bring to the table,” VanZant added. “That’s something that they offered me.

“They’re letting me come out and commentate. They’re letting me be a part of the organization, more than just an athlete for them. That’s something for so long that I’ve kind of been complimented on that I am talented inside the cage and when the cage door closes I’m there to fight but I can offer so much more to the table through past experiences.”

