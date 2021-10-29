Jon Jones asks to be removed from “silly” UFC rankings, fires jab at Israel Adesanya

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has requested to be removed from the promotions “silly” rankings list.

Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since UFC 247 in February of 2020, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes. Shortly following that win, ‘Bones’ announced his intentions of moving up to heavyweight and relinquished his 205lbs title.

Having not competed in nearly two years, Jon Jones recently slid to #4 in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, falling behind current champs Alex Volkanovski (2) and Israel Adesanya (3).

Jones took exception to the latest rankings update and publicly requested that the UFC remove him from the “silly” list.

It’s funny seeing people have the satisfaction of being ranked over me when I’m not even competing. Just take me off that silly list — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 29, 2021

Lol I guess so, I guess you can have 1/3 of an MMA game and be considered the real deal these days. This is some new shit right here. 😳 https://t.co/eq0SkJGCkH — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 29, 2021

Jon Jones then proceeded to take aim at his bitter rival and current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

When your ranked over Jon Jones on a pound for pound list but know you can’t defend a take down 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 29, 2021

During his recent Twitter rampage, Jon Jones also took the time to address his former opponent Daniel Cormier, who had recently suggested that ‘Bones’ first true career loss was right around the corner.

Jon Jones responded to those comments from ‘DC’ with the following reaction.

“When you get dudes whose ass I’ve already kicked, talking about Jon’s first loss is coming soon. I’m over here laughing my ass off.” – Jones wrote and later deleted from social media (see a screenshot of that here).

