Jake Paul explains why Tyron Woodley is a harder fight than Tommy Fury, confident he’ll KO Fury

Jake Paul believes Tyron Woodley is a harder fight than his upcoming one against Tommy Fury.

On Friday, it was made official that Paul will box Fury on December 18 in a highly-anticipated bout. Both men are social media stars and, but for Paul, he believes his last fight will be easier. He posted a video on his YouTube channel earlier this morning, hinting the fight was close to official and responded to some fan’s questions, where he didn’t think highly of Fury’s skills.

“I think Tommy Fury is a different style than Tyron, but he doesn’t have as much experience as Tyron. To answer that question, of ‘do you think Tyron is harder than Tommy?’ My overall answer is yes,” Paul said on his YouTube channel. “I think Tyron has way more experience, he has been in there with some of the UFC legends, he’s a five-time champion. Tommy is a great boxer, he’s undefeated, he’s got fast hands, he’s quick, he comes from a legendary bloodline, so on and so forth.

“I just think that boy will crack under pressure. I’ve taken out everyone from the UK, Deji, Joe Weller, Gib, KSI’s scared, he’s next up on the list. We see how they are in fights, all of them have cracked, all of them have lost,” Paul continued. “Once they get on the big stage with me, he’s going to crack. To answer it, I think Tommy is an easier fight than Tyron for sure. I think I knock him out, for sure, I know I said that about Tyron but that is about the only time I’ve been wrong. Tyron, he came ready to fight that night and he has been hit by some big guys. Tommy hasn’t gone past four rounds, we will see what happens.”

Jake Paul, of course, beat Tyron Woodley by split decision back in August. On the undercard was Tommy Fury beating Bellator veteran and Paul’s training partner, Anthony Taylor by decision.

Do you agree with Jake Paul that Tommy Fury is an easier fight than Tyron Woodley?