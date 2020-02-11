Jon Jones and team are ‘confident’ in their victory after rewatching UFC 247

Jon Jones and his team are confident in his victory after the controversial ruling for his fight against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

On Saturday, January 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the light heavyweight champion took on the rising contender in the main event. The striking arsenal and takedown defense of Dominick Reyes had many spectators believing he had claimed the victory. However, the final judges’ scorecard ruled unanimously in favour of the 205-pound champion. “Bones” claimed the W by 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

On Instagram, Jones posted a photo of himself with his team. The crew rewatched the main event action and the champion maintains he is still confident in his victory.

“Just finished re-watching #UFC247 with the coaches, we are confident in our victory. #AndStill #EarnedNotGiven.”

Jones’ coaches, Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn showed their unanimous support for their unanimous decision winner. They posted pictures of Jones, reasserting his success and showing support.

As Bones remains confident in his victory, he credits “high standards” for misconceptions surrounding the UFC 247 bout. Despite getting a win by the skin of his teeth, Jones’ victory pedals him to the most title defences in UFC history.

Bones is open to a rematch against Reyes, which would give him the opportunity to achieve an unquestionable victory and silence any naysayers. In the meantime, Jones remains confident in his position as the 205-pound reigning champion.

Since returning from a lengthy hiatus in late 2018, Jones has picked up victories over Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and now Reyes.

Do you think the scoring system and judging of UFC fights need to be reformed? Or do you share Jon Jones’ perspective on his UFC 247 victory? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/11/2020.