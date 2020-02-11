Kamaru Usman accuses ‘clown’ Jorge Masvidal of being a sellout

Aside from his incredible fighting ability, Jorge Masvidal’s popularity can be partly credited to his authentic personality. However, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman isn’t convinced and believes Masvidal is a sellout.

The 170-pound athletes are expected to face off in a welterweight title fight during International Fight Week this summer. In the run-up, both fighters have remained critical of each other. Their verbal conflict almost got physical during a Super Bowl media day in Miami this month. Usman goaded Masvidal to “do something,” but the pair were eventually separated by bystanders. Now “The Nigerian Nightmare” is adding fuel to the fire by accusing Masvidal of being a “clown,” and a sellout.

“I’ve been the same guy since I came into the UFC,” said Usman (transcript via MMA Junkie.)

“I’ve always been this fly, I’ve always dressed the way I did,” Usman added. “It’s just that now I have a bigger platform where everybody gets to see some of those things. I’ve always said the same things that I wanted to say. I’ve always been confident, because that’s the way that I train and I believe in myself and my abilities. I’ve never changed one bit. I tell you what I’m doing to do, I go in there and I get it done.”

Since skyrocketing to fame after his statement victories against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal has been making the most of his status. He released his own mezcal, made multiple television appearances and announced an international meet and greet tour. Usman is sceptical of Gamebred’s “cliché” behaviour.

“It’s kind of funny to me to watch what he’s become,” Usman said. “It’s the same guy, the same journeyman. But now he’s become everything that he said he wouldn’t be. Everything he fought against, being the cliché, being this and that, he’s exactly that guy right now. But it is what it is, more power to him. At the end of the day, when I sign on the dotted line I’m going to go in there and take care of business.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/11/2020.