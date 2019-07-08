Jon Jones addresses possible rematch with Thiago Santos

Jon Jones seems to be open to a rematch with Thiago Santos, but not right away.

The pair met in the main event of UFC 239 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Jones, the UFC light heavyweight champion, defended his title with a split decision victory competitive enough to leave many fans keen for a rematch.

The light heavyweight champion discussed a potential rematch with his latest foe on Twitter on Sunday evening.

So, who would you guys like to see me scrap next!? Already focused on December — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 8, 2019

“So, who would you guys like to see me scrap next!? Already focused on December,” Jones wrote, sharing a rough timetable for his next fight.

It was after this Tweet that a rematch with Thiago Santos was suggested. Jon Jones clarified that he’s not interested yet, but would be open to a do-over if Santos can reassert himself as the division’s top contender.

He can climb himself back up the ladder, there’s lots of young men who wants to test their skills https://t.co/FRN7A58Pis — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 8, 2019

“He can climb himself back up the ladder, there’s lots of young men who wants to test their skills,” Jones said of a potential rematch with Santos.

I agree, he did great, let’s see what his comeback looks like https://t.co/Jo9ZGf8sap — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 8, 2019

“I agree, he did great, let’s see what his comeback looks like,” Jones added, admitting Santos put up an excellent fight.

While Jon Jones seems to want Thiago Santos to rack up some wins before a potential rematch, he also seems to believe the Brazilian is capable of doing just that. In fact, he says, he expects Santos to beat most other UFC light heavyweights.

Yeah let’s see, I definitely think he’s going to beat most the guys https://t.co/sRCHmepmf8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 8, 2019

“Yeah let’s see, I definitely think he’s going to beat most the guys,” Jones said.

Jon Jones also addressed the possibility of a title defense opposite rising contender Dominick Reyes — one of the “young men” he was referencing in his earlier Tweet.

Somebody ask him if he wants some smoke https://t.co/S1ILkCHTma — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 8, 2019

“Somebody ask him if he wants some smoke,” Jones wrote of Reyes.

Whatever the case, Jon Jones would seem to have plenty of options for his next fight. Who would you like to see the champ share the cage with next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/7/2019.