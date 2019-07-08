Ben Askren responds to fan backlash in hilarious fashion

Ben Askren suffered a brutal knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal on the main card of last night’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas.

After tons of trash talk, ‘Gamebred’ needed only 5-seconds to end Askren’s undefeated streak, this after landing a flying knee followed by some ‘controversial’ punches.

If that wasn’t enough to damper Ben’s spirits, adding salt to the wound was the fact the Masvidal’s KO was the fastest in history.

The former Bellator and ONE champion, Askren (19-1 MMA), reacted to his loss yesterday evening on Twitter with the following: “Well that sucked.”

Ben Askren received a ton of backlash from fight fans following his historic loss to Masvidal. Because of that, Bellator’s Heather Hardy came to bat for ‘Funky’.

MMA is hard man. Stop being assholes when people lose, it takes a ton of balls to step inside that cage. — Heather Heat Hardy (@HeatherHardyBox) July 7, 2019

Ben Askren later responded to Hardy’s tweet with the following testament.

Lol it’s fine, I probably deserve it 😂 https://t.co/TJpzhyZHvb — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 8, 2019

Prior to his loss to Masvidal, Ben Askren was coming off a controversial win over former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler in his octagon debut.

Who Askren should fight next will be a hotly debated subject. But one name that immediately comes to mind is Darren Till.

Who do you think Ben Askren should fight next following his brutal loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on Bjpenn.com July 7, 2019