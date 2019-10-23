Johnny Walker sends warning to Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker has sent a warning to UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones over social media.

In response to Jones asking, “Where did all the big names in the light heavyweight division go?” on his Twitter, Walker replied to him, saying he would slide back into his replies after his fight against Corey Anderson at UFC 242.

Here’s what Walker wrote on his Twitter.

Don’t worry The biggest name will be Walking into your Twitter feed on November 2nd . Say my name 3X and I might just appear today. #saymyname #beetlejuice — Johnny Walker (@Johnnywalkermma) October 23, 2019

“Don’t worry The biggest name will be Walking into your Twitter feed on November 2nd . Say my name 3X and I might just appear today. #saymyname #beetlejuice”

Johnny Walker is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC so far, with knockout wins over Misha Cirkunov, Justin Ledet, and Khalil Rountree Jr., all in the first round. The Brazilian has a 17-3 record overall in his MMA career and is set to take on Corey Anderson at UFC 244 in his highest-profile fight to date. Should Walker defeat Anderson expect him to start calling out Jones.

However, Walker is going to have plenty of competition for getting the next fight with Jones. Dominick Reyes, who just knocked out Chris Weidman at UFC Boston, seems to be the next top contender for the belt, but Jones does not seem interested in fighting him. The winner of the November fight in Brazil between Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will also be considered a top contender for the belt, as well. However, Jones appears to have his eyes set on super fights, with Francis Ngannou being one possible option.

In the meantime, expect Walker to do everything he can to egg on Jones and try and get his title shot. He has to get by Anderson first, but if Walker can do so in spectacular fashion, the calls for him to get a title shot will be high.

Are you interested in seeing a matchup between Jon Jones and Johnny Walker?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.