John McCarthy weighs in on Colby Covington: “He’s never going to be an exciting fighter”

John McCarthy has shared his on his thoughts on former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

McCarthy, 59, is a former MMA referee and current broadcaster for Bellator MMA. Arguably best known for officiating numerous bouts in the UFC.

Josh Thomson, 44, is a podcaster, commentator, analyst and former mixed martial arts champion.

The result of Covington vs Masvidal last Saturday, March 5th ended with ‘Chaos’ being the victor by unanimous decision.

‘Big John’ spoke with Josh Thomson about UFC 272 and the headlining ‘Covington vs Masvidal’ bout during ‘The Weighing In‘ podcast saying:

“Heated rivalries, they just don’t turn out to be the great fights that you want them to be. This wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great. Colby, being Colby, uses his wrestling and Masvidal gets tired. He got tired.

I didn’t get to see the majority of the second round. Thank you very much ESPN and your pay-per-view service. But you took about 3 minutes of my pay-per-view and s*it on it, cause you took it off my screen. So I heard Masvidal had a decent round there, it was close.

Colby Covington is never going to be an exciting fighter, I’m sorry, he’s just not exciting. He’s good. I will not take anything away from him. But he doesn’t have a ton of punching power, he throws punches at times, and you look and you go that was not good. He’s got that pressure, the pressure. He’s got the chin, he’ll take the shot, he takes shots and responds. Masvidal gave it everything he had. Colby was never close to finishing him.”

Finishing, John McCarthy said:

“You wanted more based on the rivalry and the supposed hatred between the two. And in the end I’m not sure it produced what we wanted.”

