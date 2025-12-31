Joe Rogan thinks interesting name is the future of UFC’s middleweight division

Joe Rogan has shared his pick for the next breakout UFC star in the 185-pound weight class.

The middleweight division is currently ruled by Khamzat Chimaev, who doesn’t plan on sticking around the 185-pound mark for long. Chimaev has insisted that he plans to make a move to the light heavyweight division in the near future. So, he might be done with the weight class long before the next crop of young talent begin to emerge as contenders.

Taking to the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan expressed his belief that there is one middleweight prospect who might just take over the mantle long after Chimaev is out of the picture (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Ateba Gautier, this guy is from Cameroon,” Rogan said. “Oh, he’s f*cking terrifying. He’s 185 pounds, 6’4,’ built like a Greek God, smokes everybody. Everybody just gets smoked. Terrifying power, super speed, excellent technique, everything. He’s good, man. He’s good. Super f*cking strong, too. Very big for the weight class and awesome striking. … That guy’s the future. He’s the future.”

Gautier’s next fight is scheduled to take place at UFC 324 on Jan. 24. It’ll be UFC’s debut on Paramount+ and Gautier’s opponent will be Andrey Pulyaev, who is coming off a finishing win over Nick Klein.

Thus far in his young pro MMA career, Gautier’s record is 9-1. In his most recent outing back in October, he collided with Tre’ston Vines at UFC 320. “The Silent Assassin” finished the fight in the opening frame.

Gautier has only gone the distance twice in his 10-fight career. One of those decisions was the lone defeat of his career when he dropped a decision to Glenn Williams. This was just the second pro bout in Gautier’s career.

It won’t be long for MMA fans to find out whether or not Gautier can keep his momentum going in a big spot.