Joe Rogan thinks interesting name is the future of UFC’s middleweight division

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 31, 2025
Joe Rogan UFC commentary

Joe Rogan has shared his pick for the next breakout UFC star in the 185-pound weight class.

The middleweight division is currently ruled by Khamzat Chimaev, who doesn’t plan on sticking around the 185-pound mark for long. Chimaev has insisted that he plans to make a move to the light heavyweight division in the near future. So, he might be done with the weight class long before the next crop of young talent begin to emerge as contenders.

Taking to the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan expressed his belief that there is one middleweight prospect who might just take over the mantle long after Chimaev is out of the picture (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Ateba Gautier, this guy is from Cameroon,” Rogan said. “Oh, he’s f*cking terrifying. He’s 185 pounds, 6’4,’ built like a Greek God, smokes everybody. Everybody just gets smoked. Terrifying power, super speed, excellent technique, everything. He’s good, man. He’s good. Super f*cking strong, too. Very big for the weight class and awesome striking. … That guy’s the future. He’s the future.”

Gautier’s next fight is scheduled to take place at UFC 324 on Jan. 24. It’ll be UFC’s debut on Paramount+ and Gautier’s opponent will be Andrey Pulyaev, who is coming off a finishing win over Nick Klein.

Thus far in his young pro MMA career, Gautier’s record is 9-1. In his most recent outing back in October, he collided with Tre’ston Vines at UFC 320. “The Silent Assassin” finished the fight in the opening frame.

Gautier has only gone the distance twice in his 10-fight career. One of those decisions was the lone defeat of his career when he dropped a decision to Glenn Williams. This was just the second pro bout in Gautier’s career.

It won’t be long for MMA fans to find out whether or not Gautier can keep his momentum going in a big spot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan explains why Islam Makhachev grappling match won't happen

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2025
Petr Yan UFC fighter introductions
Petr Yan

Petr Yan is the Fighter of the Year, says former two-weight UFC champion

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2025

Henry Cejudo has explained why he believes Petr Yan deserves to be called Fighter of the Year in the UFC.

Aaron Pico
UFC

Aaron Pico drops first training clip post-UFC 319 KO loss

Dylan Bowker - December 30, 2025

Aaron Pico has largely been fairly dormant on social media since his knockout loss in his UFC debut, but some training-centric video footage has been posted online from him for the first time in months. At UFC 319 in August, the former Bellator MMA standout entered the UFC as a highly hyped debutant. But Pico wound up on the bad end of a highlight reel when Lerone Murphy connected on a spinning back elbow that generated one of the big striking-based highlights of the calendar year. There have been some posts to his social media accounts since the rough Summer setback, which have largely touched on Pico’s personal life more so. But it seems like the hungry, young talent is peeling back the curtain again to give the public some semblance of a glimpse into what his training looks like these days.

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
UFC

Tom Aspinall detractors blasted by prominent MMA heavyweight champion post-UFC 321

Dylan Bowker - December 30, 2025

Tom Aspinall has drawn criticisms from some in combat sports circles for the last couple of months, and a notable heavyweight champ in mixed martial arts has weighed in with his thoughts on eye poke gate. As Fleury continues to build his legacy as a heavyweight champion in mixed martial arts with a first-round stoppage of former Oktagon MMA heavyweight champ and UFC vet Martin Buday, he stands tall heading into 2026 after the dust just settled on Oktagon 81.

Dominick Reyes poses on the scale during the UFC Perth ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Report: Dominick Reyes set to return at UFC 327 vs. fellow knockout artist

Curtis Calhoun - December 30, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will face a tall task in his upcoming return, reportedly set in Miami.

Henry Cejudo speaks with Joe Rogan after his loss at UFC 323

Henry Cejudo books combat sports return just weeks after announcing UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - December 30, 2025
Islam Makhachev wins at UFC 322
UFC

Islam Makhachev reveals ideal next opponent for teammate Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 324

Cole Shelton - December 30, 2025

Islam Makhachev believes Umar Nurmagomedov should only be fighting one person after UFC 324.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fist bump at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall sends strong message to Ciryl Gane before likely UFC rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025

Tom Aspinall wants to shut the naysayers up when he’s ready to share the Octagon with Ciryl Gane again.

Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't happy about certain UFC roster decisions

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov takes issue with the direction of MMA promotions in America.

Francis Ngannou
Matt Brown

Francis Ngannou has no regrets about UFC exit, says retired slugger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025

Francis Ngannou’s decision to leave UFC had a profound impact on the heavyweight division.