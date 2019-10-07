Joe Rogan praises Robert Whittaker after UFC 243

Robert Whittaker is no longer the UFC middleweight champion, having come up short to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 over the weekend. Even in defeat, however, the Australian still has the respect and admiration of long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Rogan was not on commentary duty for UFC 243, and instead watched the card from the United States. Shortly after the card wrapped up, Rogan praised Whittaker for the way he handled his defeat to Adesanya and the loss of the UFC middleweight strap.

Rogan made his comments about Whittaker on Instagram, in a post that included the video Whittaker posted to his own social media channels post-fight.

“I’m a little disappointed to say the least,” Whittaker said in his statement. “It is what it is though. Two of the best strikers in the world went in there and butted heads. I got clipped. Honestly I’m disappointed but it’s not the end of the world. I’m not going anywhere. I’m telling you I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I felt good. I felt strong. I felt great. At the press conference they asked if I could have done anything different in the fight. No. Tonight I went out there and sometimes you lose. It happens and it’s sh*t. Sometimes it f*cking rains on you. But you keep your head up and keep working.”

Here’s how Joe Rogan responded to Whittaker’s post-fight classiness:

“This is a master class in humility and composure,” Rogan wrote on Instagram. “[Robert Whittaker] put it all on the line and came up short, but his response to the loss shows what kind of a man he is. Still absolutely one of the best fighters on earth, and handled the loss as well as anyone ever has. RESPECT!”

Are you with Joe Rogan on this one? What do you think is next for Robert Whittaker after UFC 243?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/7/2019.