Geje Eustaquio: Danny Kingad is well prepared for ONE: Century

Danny “The King” Kingad will meet Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson in the Finals of ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in the biggest event in mixed martial arts history at ONE: Century on October 13 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

Teammate and former ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio is confident that Kingad is well prepared for the upcoming bout.

“Danny is laser-focused right now in his preparations,” Eustaquio said.

“Demetrious is a great athlete, and this will test Danny’s skills to the limit, but we believe that his preparations have greatly improved his skills. He is maximizing his training, and we can see that he is putting in a lot of time and effort every day. At the rate he is going on, we can expect a different Danny in Japan.”

Kingad is currently riding a six-bout winning streak, and has successfully overcome two experienced athletes during the Grand Prix. Eustaquio assures that his teammate remains humble and hungry during his training, constantly improving his arsenal before facing a man considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound mixed martial artists of all time.

“We thought that he might be feeling a lot of pressure coming into this fight with his win streak and facing Demetrious,” Eustaquio said.

“We were surprised to see him very confident during our training. He is not currently thinking about his winning streak. Instead, he is just taking every opportunity to learn new tricks and enhance his skills. He has shown his maturity by putting all his focus on the task at hand.”

Team Lakay acknowledges the daunting task the 23-year old Wushu Champion faces against the 12-time Flyweight World Champion, but Eustaquio says that no matter the result of the bout, his teammates and countrymen will be proud of what Kingad has accomplished this early in his career.

“Anything can happen in a mixed martial arts match,” Eustaquio concluded.

“I know on my experience that Danny is not underestimating his opponent. One thing is for sure, this will be a difficult match for Demetrious, and we are proud of Danny no matter what the results show at the end of the bout.”

How do you think Danny Kingad will perform against Demetrious Johnson?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/7/2019.