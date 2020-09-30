Joe Rogan: Logan Paul would beat Floyd Mayweather in an MMA fight

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes YouTube star Logan Paul would beat boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an MMA fight.

Paul has recently been linked to an exhibition boxing match with Mayweather, who is one of the greatest boxers of all time. While this boxing exhibition is not expected to be competitive whatsoever, Rogan believes Paul would have the upper hand against Mayweather if they met under the mixed martial arts ruleset.

Rogan discussed the matchup on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, pointing to the fact that Paul has a solid wrestling background to fall back on—as we saw when footage surfaced of Paul grappling with UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

“One thing I will tell you, Logan Paul is a really good athlete and he’s an enormous man,” Rogan said. “If it was an MMA fight, I would pick Logan Paul.

“There’s a video of Logan Paul wrestling with Paulo Costa,” Rogan continued. “It’s a real, live wrestling sparring session where he is exhibiting real skill. He knows how to scramble, he’s got real wrestling skill.

“The two of those guys, they’re doing wrestling drills and sparring, and Logan Paul is hanging in there, man, with an elite MMA world championship caliber fighter—a guy that went to war with Yoel Romero, and walked him down. Paulo Costa is a monster, and Logan Paul is hanging in there.”

This is not the first time Joe Rogan has pumped up Logan Paul’s wrestling skill. He also did so on a previous episode of his podcast, not long after the YouTuber’s infamous training session with Costa.

“Logan Paul can wrestle,” Rogan told his guest Brendan Schaub at the time. “He can wrestle. Look at those scrambles.

“You can see it when he’s moving. Did you see that scramble? This is no joke.”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan on this? Could Logan Paul beat Floyd Mayweather in an MMA fight?