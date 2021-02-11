Uriah Hall unloads on Scientologists: “Jump off a cliff and take your stupid ass friends with you”

UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall has some choice words for the people who practice and support Scientology.

Scientology has been classified as everything as a pseudo religion to a form of therapy, and has historically been popular among celebrities.

If you ask Hall, however, it’s all just “bullsh*t.”

The middleweight star shared his concerns about Scientology on Twitter on Thursday.

“It’s crazy how many stupid people on the planet that believes this Scientology bullshit,” Hall began. “If you are really one of these dumb motherfuckers feel free to jump off a cliff and take your stupid ass friends with you.

“If you’re so lost that you feel the need to run to a religion that believes in aliens .. Venmo me your money instead and I’ll get you some therapy.”

Uriah Hall currently holds the No. 8 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings. He last fought on Halloween, 2020, when he turned the lights out on a man he considers an idol, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

“I can’t begin to tell the emotions leading up to this fight,” Hall wrote on Instagram after beating Silva. “To grow up watching this man idolizing him mimicking him and having so much respect towards him. To separate the emotions of going up against my idol is truly a remarkable feeling. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity we shared in the octagon although it was not my best performance because It was the hardest thing I ever had to do.”

While Hall has made it clear fighting his idol was not easy, the rewards of his victory over Silva could be plentiful. He’s now matched up with another former middleweight champion in Chris Weidman. The bout, which is scheduled for April 24, could catapult him into title contention.

