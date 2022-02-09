Joe Rogan dubs Spotify controversy a “political hit job”

Joe Rogan has been under fire recently for a variety of controversies stemming from his podcast. Now, the UFC commentator has labeled the attacks as a “political hit job”.

Rogan has been under massive scrutiny for the past few weeks. While his attacks first stemmed from his controversial comments about COVID-19, the controversy took a turn last week. A video compilation was released showing the UFC commentator repeatedly using racial slurs on his podcast.

Following these controversies, Rogan and Spotify came under fire. Many artists such as Neil Young began to pull their music from the platform in protest. However, Rogan also got his fair share of support, including from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rogan released an apology for both incidents. However, while he also apologized, he’s also now claiming that the controversy was a result of politics. He also admitted that seeing the video was also a bit of relief. His explanation was that it allowed him to address his prior use of the slurs on the podcast.

“In a lot of ways, all this is a relief. Because that video had always been out there. Like this is a political hit job so they’re taking all this stuff that I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushed it all together but it’s good because it makes me address some s*** that I really wish wasn’t out there.” – said Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Following the controversy, Spotify went through and removed over 70 episodes off their platform which were deemed offensive. They also added disclaimers to any episodes in which Rogan discussed COVID-19.

Despite the removal of the episodes, Spotify has stood by Joe Rogan, and stated that he will not be silenced or kicked off their app.

What do you think about Joe Rogan’s comments about his Spotify controversy being a political hit job?