Logan Paul says he would KO Floyd Mayweather in boxing rematch: “If I fight Floyd again, I promise I will knock him out”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul believes he would knock out the legend Floyd Mayweather if they ever have a rematch inside the boxing ring.

Paul and Mayweather met last month in an eight-round exhibition boxing match that went the distance. Since it was just an exhibition fight, the bout didn’t count on either fighters’ professional boxing record, so it was more of a sparring match than an actual boxing match. But even though Paul would have lost a decision had there actually been judges scoring the fight, the YouTube sensation believes that he learned a lot from his first encounter with Mayweather and believes he has what it takes to beat him in a rematch.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, “The Maverick” promised that if he ever meets “Money” inside the ring again that he will knock him out.

“Let me tell you something: If I fight Floyd again, I promise I will knock him out. I promise,” Paul said. “I got him figured out. I got it. At the end of the 8th round, he’s breathing heavy, I’m coming alive. It’s going to be a 10 or 12-round fight when we run it back, and I’m going to finish him.”

But while Paul does want to fight Mayweather again, he knows that his opponent will likely have other, fresh options on the table, so ultimately Paul doesn’t see the rematch happening. Having said that, Paul wants the fight and told Mayweather to run it back.

“No, none, I don’t think it’s going to happen. This is all hypothetical bullsh*t,” Paul said, before sending a message to his rival. “Hey Floyd, thanks for the opportunity and we’d love to run it back sometime if you’re feeling up for it.”

