Weili Zhang responds to Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘I am ready now’

UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang says she is ready to defend her title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk and wants the UFC to book the fight immediately.

Jedrzejczyk recently spoke to the South China Morning Post and said she is willing to fight Zhang anywhere — even in China.

“Anywhere, anytime,” Jedrzejczyk said of a fight with Zhang. “Bangkok, Sri Lanka, Warsaw, Toronto, it doesn’t matter where. For me, it doesn’t matter. I will make my way. Even if we have to take a canoe, I will make it to China and beat the s**t out of her.”

The champ saw the comments that Jedrzejczyk made about her and fired back at her rival in her latest post on Instagram.

Check out what Zhang wrote to Jedrzejczyk below.

“She seems very angry? Don’t worry she will calm down. I am ready now. Call my manager @suckerpunchent or call @danawhite. I’m ready @joannajedrzejczyk #rememberme” – Weili Zhang on Instagram.

The UFC has not made the Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk title fight official yet but the promotion is fully expected to make the announcement in the next few weeks. The UFC has been announcing its 2020 schedule over the last week or so and a matchup between Zhang and Jedrzejczyk is surely going to be added to the new year’s calendar in short order.

Zhang is coming off of an incredible first-round KO over Jessica Andrade over the summer to win the UFC women’s strawweight title. Dating back to her MMA debut in 2013 she has won her last 20 fights and is a perfect 4-0 so far in the UFC, drawing praise from women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey. As for Jedrzejczyk, she is the former long-time champion and recently got back into the win column with a solid decision win over Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa. She is the clear No. 1 contender at 115lbs.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk have been going back-and-forth on social media in the last few months and the fight between these two rivals should be a big one for the UFC when it eventually does take place, regardless of where that may be. With Zhang recently having her US visa approved, the fight could very well take place in Las Vegas or New York.

Who wins in a fight between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/18/2019.