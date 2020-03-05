UFC 248 betting odds: Champions Israel Adesanya and Weili Zhang expected to retain titles

UFC 248 on Saturday, March 7 promises to be a night of high-level action.

At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising star Israel Adesanya will seek to defend his middleweight belt for the first time against feared contender Yoel Romero. The UFC’s first Chinese champion will also defend her strawweight belt for the first time against the former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event.

The stacked UFC 248 card will also see Beneil Dariush collide against Drakkar Klose after their previous matchup was scrapped due to injury. Neil Magny will return to the Octagon for the first time since his 2018 loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio. He will face Chinese welterweight Li Jingliang whilst Max Griffin will face Alex Oliveira in a fan friendly booking.

Here are the betting odds for the stellar UFC 248 fight card (h/t MMA Mania):

UFC 248 Odds – Main Card

Israel Adesanya (-275) vs. Yoel Romero (+235)

Zhang Weili (-165) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+145)

Beneil Dariush (-165) vs. Drakkar Klose (+145)

Li Jingliang (-170) vs. Neil Magny (+150)

Alex Oliveira (-140) vs. Max Griffin (+120)

UFC 248 Odds – Undercard

Sean O’Malley (-380) vs. Jose Quinonez (+315)

Mark Madsen (-210) vs. Austin Hubbard (+175)

Rodolfo Vieira (-800) vs. Saparbek Safarov (+550)

Deron Winn (-140) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+120)

Polyana Viana (-115) vs. Emily Whitmire (-105)

Jamall Emmers (-160) vs. Giga Chikadze (+140)

Danaa Batgerel (-135) vs. Guido Cannetti (+115)

Israel Adesanya is a sizeable -275 favorite over Yoel Romero in the UFC 248 main event. This means you’d have to bet $275 on him to win $100. Romero, meanwhile, is a significant +235 underdog, which means a successful $100 bet on him would win $235.

Weili Zhang is also a favorite over her UFC 248 challenger. She’s been labelled a -165 betting favorite, meaning you’d have to successfully bet $165 to earn $100. Jedrzejczyk, on the other hand, will enter the cage at UFC 248 as a +145 favorite, meaning a successful $100 wager on her would earn you $145.

Who are you placing your money on for UFC 248 this weekend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/5/2020.