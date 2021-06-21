Jiri Prochazka wants to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible: “Ready to jump in”

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka says he wants to get back into the Octagon soon to continue his quest towards the 205lbs belt.

Prochazka is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir to kick off his UFC career. The Czech Republic native has looked absolutely phenomenal so far in the UFC and it’s possible that he could even fight for the title in his next fight. But instead of sitting around and waiting for a title shot, it looks like Prochazka is hoping to get back into the cage soon so he can continue to solidify his UFC resume.

Taking to his social media, “Denisa” told the UFC that he is ready to jump in whenever.

Ready to jump in. Whenever. Just tell me. ///\\\ @ufc

Prochazka said back in May that he was in talks with the UFC to be the backup fighter for the UFC 266 main event between UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira. However, it’s possible that he instead will want to get back into the cage and take a fight instead of waiting for the title shot. Although there is a chance that he could be used as the backup fighter, it’s also possible that he might not be able to fight that night. That’s why jumping back into the Octagon and fighting someone such as Aleksandar Rakic might be the way to go instead.

“In negotiations with the UFC about (being the backup), if somebody from the fight will be out. We communicate with UFC about this. We will see. I want to take that and I want to be that guy who will wait for that chance,” Prochazka said at the time.

