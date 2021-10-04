Dan Hooker explains why beating Islam Makhachev is the only opportunity to show “what would have happened if you got in there with Khabib”

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has explained why getting a win over Islam Makhachev is the best way to show how he would’ve fared against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Just weeks after beating Nasrat Haqparast to get back in the win column, Dan Hooker is set to take on one of the most intimidating forces in the 155-pound division – Islam Makhachev. He’ll do so at UFC 267 on Fight Island in a move that has received a great deal of praise from mixed martial arts fans all over the world.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Hooker explained how this could also help him to scratch another itch in his career.

“If I could fight any lightweight on the face of the planet, it would be Khabib,” Hooker said. “I want to see how I measure up with him. It’s no lie that Islam’s the next best thing.

“Beating Islam is the only opportunity you’re going to get to show what would have happened if you got in there with Khabib when he was champion. There’s a lot of exciting aspects about this fight. It’s just another one. I feel like it’s a perfect time for this fight to come together.”

“Everyone’s putting him on a pedestal,” Hooker said. “Every guy is showing a lot of respect for his abilities and making a lot of comparisons with Khabib. It will be a great opportunity.

“I feel like this is a massive fight. A win here puts you in title contention. That’s another thing that’s obviously exciting.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

Is there a chance Dan Hooker could beat Islam Makhachev and move within just one fight of a title shot? How do you think he would’ve fared against former champion Khabib? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!