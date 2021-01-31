Jessica Andrade plans on flyweight title fight with Valentina Shevchenko this spring

Jessica Andrade says she is planning on fighting UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko sometime later this spring.

After defeating Katlyn Chookagian in her 125lbs debut last fall on Fight Island, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Andrade would be next in line for Shevchenko after she took out Jennifer Maia at UFC 255. So far, we have not heard much in the way of progress in booking this fight, but Team Andrade is hoping to get some good news soon. Speaking to AG Fight, Andrade’s coach Gilliard Parana said they want to fight Shevchenko this fall, but would take another fight if the UFC decides on it.

“We were offered the fight in December, but it was very short notice and she had just fought, she had some family, spiritual problems to solve. They contacted us to fight Valentina (Shevchenko) in December again. There have been conversations two or three times. We are waiting for a date that is good for the event and for us,” the coach of Andrade said.

“We are studying to see if there will be a date soon for this fight. Jessica’s next fight should be with Valentina, almost 100% sure. But if it turns out not to be, we will fight anyone, as it always has been. We asked the UFC to fight in March or April. Then, between March, April, May, the next fight (from Jessica) should come out, for sure.”

Since Andrade is the No. 1 contender she seems like she would have the upper hand as far as getting the next crack at Shevchenko and her belt. But with other contenders such as Joanne Calderwood, Lauren Murphy, and Viviane Araujo, there is still an outside chance the UFC matchmakers go a different route. But as of right now, all signs are pointing to Andrade fighting for the belt in the next few months.

