UFC Vegas 31 Bonus Report: Six fighters take home an extra $50k

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 event, a 10-bout fight card headline by Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises.

The highly anticipated lightweight main event resulted in Makhachev’s eighth win in a row, as the Russian standout was able to finish Moises with a submission in round four.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 31, women’s bantamweight veterans Miesha Tate and Marion Reneau squared off in hopes of ending their respective losing skids. The bout proved to be a rather one-sided affair, as ‘Cupcake’ was able to utilize forward pressure mixed with her strong grappling to control the contest. Tate would go on to finish the fight with ground and pound in round three.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that six fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Gabriel Benitez and Billy Quarantillo were awarded ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling contest on tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 main card. ‘Billy Q’ went on to win the fight via TKO late in Round 3.

Performance of the night: Miesha Tate earned an extra $50k for her third round TKO victory over Marion Reneau. The win marked Tate’s first victory in over five years.

Performance of the night: Rodolfo Vieira pocketed an extra $50k for his submission victory over Dustin Stoltzfus on tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 main card.

Performance of the night: Mateusz Gamrot earned an extra $50k for taking just 65-seconds to submit UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens in the third fight of tonight’s main card.

Performance of the night: Rodrigo Nascimento pocketed an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Alan Baudot which kicked off tonight’s preliminary fight card.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 31 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!