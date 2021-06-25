Giga Chikadze blasts fellow UFC featherweights for refusing to fight him: “Everybody is not picking up the phone”

Giga Chikadze blasted his fellow UFC featherweight rivals for refusing to fight him, saying that “everybody is not picking up the phone.”

Chikadze is currently the No. 10 ranked featherweight in the UFC. The 32-year-old Georgia native is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC and the last time we saw him, he picked up the biggest win of his career when he stopped Cub Swanson with a body kick in May. Since that fight, Chikadze has made it clear that he wants to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible. He’s spent essentially the last two months calling out nearly every top-10 fighter in the UFC featherweight division, but thus far, no one has picked up the phone to accept the fight.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Chikadze said that he’s called out everyone that he can think of, but no one is willing to sign on the dotted line to fight him.

“I’ve been calling out pretty much everybody. Arnold Allen, Edson Barboza, Calvin Kattar, Max, Yair, whoever don’t have a fight, (The Korean Zombie) now, it would be great fights. But nobody really accepted. Now the champion (Alexander Volkanovski) has a fight with Brian Ortega and whoever is available, everybody is not picking up the phone,” Chikadze said.

According to Chikadze, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told him that they are having the same problem with the Georgian that Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov had on their way to the belt, in that very few opponents are willing to step into the cage with them.

“It’s funny, me and Usman have the same manager, and the other day I was talking to Ali like what’s going on with these top-10 featherweight p*ssies? I was like what’s up with this? Why are they not fighting me? He was mentioning Usman’s name and Khabib, these guys had the same issue a couple of years ago,” Chikadze said.

Who do you want to see Giga Chikadze fight next in the Octagon?