Triller weigh-in results: Tito Ortiz misses weight for boxing match with Anderson Silva

The Triller Fight Club weigh-in results took place on Friday, and Tito Ortiz missed weight for his boxing match with Anderson Silva.

The Triller Fight Club “Legends 2” card takes place this Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. The card was originally intended to take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, but the event was moved when headlined Oscar De La Hoya pulled out with COVID-19, and Holyfield was booked as the short-notice replacement for Belfort. California would not sanction the fight to take place in its state and now this weekend’s fights, which includes Ortiz vs. Silva, will take place in Florida, instead.

On Friday, the eight main card fighters stepped onto the scale and weighed in for the event. In the headliner, both Holyfield and Belfort came in over the 200lbs heavyweight limit. The 58-year-old Holyfield stepped onto the scale at 225.4lbs, while Belfort was 206.2.

Well… fair to say both Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield are looking in great shape ahead of their boxing match tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/0REP2sETYf — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) September 10, 2021

While the main event is official with no hiccups, the same cannot be said of the co-main event between Silva and Ortiz. While Silva did his job and came in under the agreed-upon catchweight of 195lbs, stepping onto the scale at 192.6, Ortiz badly missed weight for this catchweight contest, as he stepped onto the scale at 200lbs on the dot. At this point, we do not have official confirmation the fight is still on, but it seems likely that the bout will continue with Ortiz giving up a portion of his purse to Silva as a penalty for missing weight.

Tito Ortiz just missed weight. He came in at 200lbs for his 195lbs catchweight #boxing bout against Anderson Silva, who is 192.6lbs. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) September 10, 2021

Check out the full Triller Fight Club weigh-in results below.

Heavyweight bout: Evander Holyfield (225.4) vs. Vitor Belfort (206.2)

Catchweight bout: Anderson Silva (192.6) vs. Tito Ortiz (200)*

Heavyweight bout: David Haye (211.5) vs. Joe Fournier (195.5)

Junior lightweight bout: Andy Vences (129.4) vs. Jono Carroll (130)

*Tito Ortiz missed weight

Will you be tuning in to watch this Saturday’s Triller Fight Club boxing event featuring Tito Ortiz vs. Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield?