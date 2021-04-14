Mike Perry scoffs at boxing advice offered to him by Twitter users

UFC welterweight Mike Perry scoffed at the boxing advice given by Twitter users after suggesting he wants to improve that part of his game.

Perry lost a lopsided unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23 last week. “Platinum” was jabbed up the entire fight and, although he did score some takedowns, took a ton of damage on the feet and wasn’t able to fire much back in return. With the loss, Perry has now dropped four of his last five fights. While Perry started off his UFC career five years ago knocking everyone out and becoming a fan favorite, he has really struggled as of late. At this point, you have to wonder what’s next for Perry. He likely will get another fight in the UFC due to being a fan favorite, but it would be a must-win fight if it happens.

Taking to his social media this week, Perry mentioned something about working on his boxing, which led to a number of fans giving him advice, and Perry later firing back.

I was working my boxing. I was told to not go to the boxing gym because “they” don’t move like Mma fighters. People want me to grapple. I don’t want to grapple. Just have to be good enough to defend and punch people in the face. Back on my boxing 💯 🥊 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 14, 2021

All the technical advice on Twitter is comical. Move my head and move my feet all y’all know how to do is move your fingers and lips lol smh — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 14, 2021

It will be interesting to see if the UFC decides to give Perry another fighter and who they would match him up with if that’s the case. The promotion gave him a striker in Rodriguez and he struggled, just as he did against Tim Means. He did beat a grappler in Mickey Gall, but it appears as though Perry isn’t interested in being matched up with strikers.

What do you think is next for Mike Perry after beating Daniel Rodriguez?