Jan Blachowicz to undergo eye surgery following UFC Vegas 54 main event with Aleksandar Rakic

Jan Blachowicz has confirmed he will undergo small surgery to repair damage done to his eye on Saturday night.

At UFC Vegas 54, Jan Blachowicz managed to defeat Aleksandar Rakic after the Austrian star went down with a nasty knee injury in the early stages of the third round. While Rakic certainly had his moments, many believe the man behind ‘Polish Power’ performed admirably and has earned his right to receive a rematch for the UFC light heavyweight title.

He needs to wait and see who wins next month’s showdown between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka but prior to that, the former king of the division will go under the knife to fix damage done to his eye in their main event collision.

In his post-fight interview, Blachowicz confirmed that he wasn’t sure how exactly it happened.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Blachowicz with a cut under his eye after round 1 👀 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/zF5jxh8s8H — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

“I don’t know [how it happened]. I feel it when it happened. It was in the beginning of the first round, one of the first punches. I don’t see anything in the first round with this eye. [Michael Bisping] said it was a finger, Aleksandar said it was a punch.”

“It’s OK, but I’m going to have some small surgery on Monday on this eye,” revealed Blachowicz. “Doctor says maybe it’s going to be small, maybe going to be bigger. He don’t know yet. He need to check in the hospital.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Quotes via MMA News

Will Jan Blachowicz challenge for the championship in his next fight?