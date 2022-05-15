Jan Blachowicz speaks out following victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Vegas 54: “My body was tougher tonight”

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz has shared his view on what transpired in his win over Aleksandar Rakic.

Blachowicz went one-on-one with Rakic in the main event of UFC Vegas 54. The two were going back and forth with Blachowicz finding success with the calf kicks. Rakic also got in some good shots and had some success with the takedowns.

Ultimately, this one ended in the third round after Rakic took an awkward step and his knee gave out. Blachowicz knew the fight was over and didn’t land any unnecessary strikes.

Speaking to reporters during the post-fight press conference, Jan Blachowicz said his body simply held up better on fight night (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m a fighter, I’m a warrior. It’s better when you win by KO, TKO or submission clean. But my body was tougher tonight. That’s it. End of story. I was ready for third, fourth, five rounds. He was not.”

Blachowicz went on to say that he feels he’s ready to get back to the 205-pound title picture.

“I hope that UFC give me another title shot. I was No. 1. Rakic was No. 3. For me, it was obvious that I’m No. 1 contender now for the title shot.”

Current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira is set to put his gold on the line against Jiří Procházka at UFC 275 on June 11. Teixeira has said that if he successfully defends his championship, then he’ll give Blachowicz a title opportunity.

Blachowicz has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. He remains at the number one spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings.